PORT-AU-PRINCE- The United Nations Envoy for Haiti said Wednesday an international force must be deployed to Haiti to quell rising gang violence, warning also that further delay could lead to a spill-over across the region, according to the multinational organization.

"I would like to emphasize the urgent need for the deployment, authorized by the Security Council, of an international specialized force,” said Maria Isabel Salvador, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

Overview: The United Nations newest envoy to Haiti called for a specialized international force to quell gang violence.

