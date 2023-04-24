By Dominique Carson

Sons and daughters of Haiti remember Prakazrel “Pras” Michel well for his role in The Fugees, the Grammy-award winning rap trio that brought much pride to Haitians globally, and his hit “Ghetto Superstar.” These days, however, Pras is making headlines for his alleged role in helping a Malaysian financier launder funds and lobby U.S. officials in a kleptocracy case. The case features big names—from Barack Obama to Leonard DiCaprio to Kim Kardashian—and a window into relationships between rich-and-famous globetrotters and their lavish spending.

Overview: How Pras Michel ended up in the anti-kleptocracy case involving billions siphoned from Malaysia.

