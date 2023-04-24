PORT-AU-PRINCE — Human rights organizations are denouncing the Haitian government’s silence after yet another massacre left 30 people dead, including 13 in a single family home and eight babies. A gang of Canaan is believed to be responsible for the April 19 shooting of people and setting homes on fire in Source Matelas, a seaside village in Cabaret about 13 miles north of the capital.

Among the victims are eight infants found at sea after families who tried to escape, according to the Citizens' Organization for New Haiti (OCNH).

