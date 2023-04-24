[EXPLICIT CONTENT WARNING: This story includes descriptions and images readers may find disturbing. Proceed with caution.]

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Residents of Canapé-Vert set on fire 14 people they said were armed bandits on their way to bring reinforcements for an active attack of the nearby Turgeau and Debussy neighborhoods. According to what the inhabitants said, the early Monday immolation took place because local police had failed to stop the gang invasion of the three neighborhoods.

