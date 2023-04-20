PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Village of Noailles in Haïti’s Croix-des-Bouquets is considered the largest grouping of artists and sculptors in the entire Caribbean, with its 800 artists and 80 workshops, according to the Periferia organization. Yet, for at least one year, ongoing gang violence in the area have caused artisans to scatter all over the capital, taking on other work to survive.

"As artisans, it's when we're at home [in Village Noailles] that we're most comfortable," says craftsman Jean-Mary Soulouque, who complained of gangs confiscating people’s properties. "We’re not really living, we’re not happy. There's no life for us artists and there's no life in the village."

Overview: About twenty iron craftsmen participated in the second edition of the crafts exhibit to support the ironworks artists

