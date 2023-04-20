MIAMI — Abigail and Jean-Dickens are back home in Broward County and are taking life day-by-day, spending time with their son and dog, after kidnappers in Haiti released them last week.

The couple's niece, Christie Desormes, said the pair returned to Tamarac last Saturday, heading directly to the hospital for check-ups. She spoke with her aunt and uncle for the first time while they were in a relative’s home in Leogane through a Whatsapp video call.

