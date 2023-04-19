Caption: Hundreds of public school students took to the street Monday, April 17, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, to demand that teachers come to work as the state exams approach. Photo by Rejy Roc for The Haitian Times
Caption: Hundreds of public school students took to the street Monday, April 17, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, to demand that teachers come to work as the state exams approach. Photo by Rejy Roc for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — At the start of the school day Monday, hundreds of students at a local high school, Lycée National Philippe Guerrier, took to the streets to protest the absence of teachers, saying it’s not right for instructors to “do what they want.” However, teachers say, they cannot continue working for free and without support in a country facing massive dysfunction.

‘Depi lycée pa mache, pap gen lekol pou tout moun,’ the students chanted while walking along the city’s streets, meaning ‘no high schools, no schools for anyone.’

