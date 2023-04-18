PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Dominican Republic has banned 39 Haitian entertainers, politicians, a top human rights advocate, business heads and others of prominence from entering Dominican territory, according to a DR news outlet. Among them are rapper Antonio Don Kato Cheramy of “I love you, Anne” rom-com fame, Gracia Delva of Mass Compas, ex-president Michel Martelly’s brother-in-law and already-sanctioned former senators Youri Latortue, Richard Lenine Hervé Fourcand, Rony Célestin and Nenel Cassy.

Dominican President Luis Abinader directed the Director of Dominican Migration, Venancio Alcántara Valdez, to ban the group effective April 13 because the suspects’ alleged involvement in illegal activities are a threat to the DR.

Overview: Dominican President Luis Abinader has banned prominent Haitians he deems a threat to his country, drawing ridicule from some on list.

