PORT-AU-PRINCE — In April 2021, kidnappers captured four worshippers from the altar of the Galaad Adventist Church of Diquini, in the middle of a lan evening service livestream. This past week, a similar scene unfolded during a service inside the Oratory of Saint Charbel, a Catholic church in Petion-Ville, that left one worshiper in the clutches of armed bandits.

The crime is among a slew of several high-profile kidnappings that took place over the last week, underscoring the lengths gangs are turning to and further showing an already fearful public that no one or place is scared.

