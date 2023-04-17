BELLADÈRE, Haiti — The day it happened, it was around noon, a man entered the kitchen where Eva is cooking. A friend of her husband, Eva is surprised to see him barge in, armed with a knife. A knife he uses to threaten and beat Eva. Then, he throws her onto the floor and rapes her.

“After he was done, my attacker left quietly with no fear. It was the most terrible day of my life,” Eva, 30, said about the December attack.

