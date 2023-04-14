PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training gave 30 motorcycles to a police unit tasked with protecting students facing gang violence in area schools.

"The 4 million Haitian students need a serene climate for learning to be effective," said Minister of National Education Nesmy Manigat during the ceremony of handing over the equipment to the Educational Community Police unit (Edupol).

