Abigail Michael Toussaint and Jean-Dickens Toussaint, the Haitian-American couple kidnapped by a gang on the road to Martissant, in Port-au-Prince, March 18, 2023. (Photo provided by Christie Desormes)

PORT-AU-PRINCE — After nearly a month, kidnappers released the couple from Florida on April 13, bringing much joy in Leogane, the pair’s intended destination.

In a short video published by journalist Luckson Saint-Vil, the couple — Jean Dickens Toussaint, originally from Léogâne, and Abigail Toussaint — are seen standing in a small crowd receiving ochan, a song of greeting, from a rara band.

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.