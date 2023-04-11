PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Haitian artistic community is mourning one of its members, art critic Mireille Pérodin Jérôme, who died days shy of her 71st birthday on April 13.

"Mireille Pérodin has greatly contributed to the promotion of Haitian plastic arts," said Minister of Culture Emmelie Prophète Milcé in a statement released Saturday, the day Jérôme died. "[She] made it possible to discover or get to know artists better by producing texts on their work."

Overview: Mireille Pérodin Jérôme was an art critic who greatly contributed to the promotion of Haitian plastic arts

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.