PORT-AU-PRINCE— The Haitian government commemorated on April 7 the 220th year of the death of Toussaint Louverture, the precursor to Haiti reaching independence, with Prime Minister Ariel Henry calling on bad actors to use the life and deeds of Louverture as inspiration to find a solution to the political crisis and violence ravaging the country.

"In these moments of crisis, our hero Louverture must serve as a compass to consolidate this need for unity among Haitians," said Henry, during a ceremony at Champ-de-Mars to lay a wreath at the foot of the hero’s monument.

