PORT-AU-PRINCE — The National Union of Haitian Police Officers has confirmed the death of three police officers said to have been killed by the "Ti Makak" gang in a Pétion-Ville in an ambush on Easter Sunday. Their killing brings to 24 the number of police officers slain since 2023 started.

The officers killed have been identified as Pierre Paul Junior Dorcely, 28th promotion of the National Police of Haiti (PNH), Robenson Nicolas, 25th promotion and Medèze Fortilien, 26th promotion, reports the SYNAPOHA union on Twitter.

