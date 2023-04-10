Abigail Michael Toussaint and Jean-Dickens Toussaint, the Haitian-American couple kidnapped by a gang on the road to Martissant, in Port-au-Prince, March 18, 2023. (Photo provided by Christie Desormes)

Abigail Michael Toussaint and Jean-Dickens Toussaint used to visit Haiti often. But between COVID restrictions and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise these last few years, the Tamarac, Fla. couple stayed stateside.

Then finally this year, the pair decided to travel for the return to Haiti’s rara festival in Jean-Dickens hometown Léogâne.  Two weeks ago, when they made it to Haiti, the Toussaints were on a bus heading from the Port-au-Prince airport to Léogâne when a gang halted the ride. The bandits demanded that travelers from abroad and their guides get off.

Avatar photo

Ashley Miznazi is a Report for America corps member covering the Haitian community in the South Florida/Miami area for The Haitian Times. Her work will heavily feature photography, video and other multimedia storytelling. Previously, Ashley was a multimedia fellow at The Texas Tribune, where she reported on DACA, Afghan resettlement and the foster care system.

Avatar photo

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.