Worshippers, most of them dressed in white, during the Good Friday Procession held in April 7, 2023, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Photo by Onz Chéry for The Haitian Times.
Cap-Haitien — Devout Christians in Haiti took part in countless events ahead of Easter, including processions held across the country to commemorate the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Donning white clothing, thousands of Cap-Haitien residents prayed, sang and praised God in this year’s Good Friday Procession early in the day. In Port-au-Prince, hundreds of worshippers attended a mass in the afternoon at the Paroisse Notre Dame D'altagrace. Here are some pictures from both events.

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.

Marvens Compere is a documentary filmmaker and still photographer based in Haiti. Over the past 9 years, Marvens has worked on a variety of projects, primarily for international and national non-profit organizations.