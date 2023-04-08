Cap-Haitien — Devout Christians in Haiti took part in countless events ahead of Easter, including processions held across the country to commemorate the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Donning white clothing, thousands of Cap-Haitien residents prayed, sang and praised God in this year’s Good Friday Procession early in the day. In Port-au-Prince, hundreds of worshippers attended a mass in the afternoon at the Paroisse Notre Dame D'altagrace. Here are some pictures from both events.

