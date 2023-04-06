PORT-AU-PRINCE — Federal authorities in the United States have sanctioned a former president of Haiti’s Chamber of Deputies — Gary Bodeau— for his alleged role in long ranging corrupt acts that are destabilizing entire systems. The action by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) comes months after Canada imposed similar sanctions against Bodeau, former Haitian president Michel Martelly and Martelly’s two prime Ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant.

"[The US Treasury Department] will continue to take action to hold accountable those responsible for the instability in Haiti," officials said in a press release. "The prevalence of corruption, which has its source, wholly or in large part, outside the United States, has reached such the US Treasury Department and gravity that it threatens the stability of international political and economic systems."

