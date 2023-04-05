PORT-AU-PRINCE — A human rights organization has reported that 195 people were shot and killed by bandits in Haiti in March. Among the victims are 10 women, six girls, four boys, a newborn, three policemen, a soldier and a student.

"We call it [a] catastrophic month," said Camille Occius, general coordinator of the Organization Citizens for a New Haiti (OCNH). "We find that no one is spared from bandits in any sector."

Overview: Nearly 200 people were shot dead by bandits in five departments of Haiti in March compared to 55 in February

