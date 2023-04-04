Weapons, ammunition and counterfeit money found in a container belonging to an Episcopal church in Haiti.
Gangs have been using the Episcopal Church of Haiti to traffic guns for years, hiding the weapons in schools to boot, according to a police report.

The March 30 Bureau of Economic Affairs (BAFE) report is the third report in the investigation of weapons, ammunition and fake cash that were found in a shipment bound to the Episcopal Church of Haiti in July 2022. BAFE is a financial crimes unit within the police force. 

Overview:

The Haitian National Police (PNH) have provided more evidence to claim that the Episcopal Church of Haiti has been trafficking guns for years in a report

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.