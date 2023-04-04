Gangs have been using the Episcopal Church of Haiti to traffic guns for years, hiding the weapons in schools to boot, according to a police report.

The March 30 Bureau of Economic Affairs (BAFE) report is the third report in the investigation of weapons, ammunition and fake cash that were found in a shipment bound to the Episcopal Church of Haiti in July 2022. BAFE is a financial crimes unit within the police force.

Overview: The Haitian National Police (PNH) have provided more evidence to claim that the Episcopal Church of Haiti has been trafficking guns for years in a report

