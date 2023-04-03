rime Minister Ariel Henry launching the presentation ceremony of the online application platform for identity documents such as the passport and the national identification card called DELIDOC, Friday March 31, 2023. Photo by the Primature
PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitians seeking to  obtain passports and national identification cards can now do so online by applying on a site the government of Haiti launched Apr. 2. 

Launching “Plateforme de demande en ligne de document d'identité,” known by its French acronym Delidoc, is a response to the large crowds that have gathered outside immigration offices for passport applications since the United States opened a humanitarian parole travel process in January.

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.