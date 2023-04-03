PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitians seeking to obtain passports and national identification cards can now do so online by applying on a site the government of Haiti launched Apr. 2.

Launching “Plateforme de demande en ligne de document d'identité,” known by its French acronym Delidoc, is a response to the large crowds that have gathered outside immigration offices for passport applications since the United States opened a humanitarian parole travel process in January.

