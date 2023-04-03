Canada's Ambassador to Haiti Sébastien Carrière (left) and Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security Emmelie Prophète (center) during the meeting when the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on March 29, 2023. Photo via Sébastien Carrière's Twitter account
Haiti and Canada signed an agreement on Mar. 29 for Canada to provide training to Haitian National Police (PNH) officers, Canada’s Ambassador announced in a tweet

Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security Emmelie Prophète and Ambassador Sebastien Carrière signed the memorandum of understanding for the training to be coordinated by Cowater International, a management consulting group. Officials did not say when the training will start nor provided further details.

Overview:

Canada pledged to provide training to police officers in Haiti to help them combat gangs.

