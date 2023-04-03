Haiti and Canada signed an agreement on Mar. 29 for Canada to provide training to Haitian National Police (PNH) officers, Canada’s Ambassador announced in a tweet.

Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security Emmelie Prophète and Ambassador Sebastien Carrière signed the memorandum of understanding for the training to be coordinated by Cowater International, a management consulting group. Officials did not say when the training will start nor provided further details.

Overview: Canada pledged to provide training to police officers in Haiti to help them combat gangs.

