PORT-AU-PRINCE — Following the fall of the Duvalier regime in 1986, the majority of the Haitian people rallied to adopt a new constitution in March 1987 they hoped would usher democratic rule after enduring a brutal dictatorship. In drafting the constitution, its framers sought primarily to prevent the re-emergence of dictatorial regimes and to establish the rule of law to guide the country.

Wednesday, that document reached its 36th anniversary of ratification on March 29. But amid a cascade of crises engulfing Haiti, observers say the milestone date only serves as a stark reminder that the constitution has never been implemented as it should have been.

Overview: Haiti’s democratic constitution reached its 36th year on March 29, reminding citizens it was never implemented well.

Haiti’s democratic constitution reached its 36th year on March 29, reminding citizens it was never implemented well.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.