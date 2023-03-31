From the newly appointed president of Harvard to President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Haitian women continue to capture headlines on a regular basis for their achievements. And this trend is by no means a fluke, according to a 2022 book.

“Streets of Gold: America’s Untold Story of Immigrant Success” says children of immigrants surpass the children of US-born parents in achieving upward mobility — a dynamic combination of money, power, autonomy and value in the community. The children from immigrants of higher income countries tend to earn more than those of lower income.

Overview: Immigrant women, born of Haitian parents, excel over both Haitian men and daughters of white US-born parents.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.