Manoucheka Faustin at the official launch of her women's association Moteur Activant la Femme (MA Woman). Photo courtesy of MA Woman
Manoucheka Faustin at the official launch of her women's association Moteur Activant la Femme (MA Woman). Photo courtesy of MA Woman

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Manoucheka Faustin was eight years old when a good friend of the family came to spend a night at her house. Manoucheka’s parents allowed the visitor  to share a room with the children, and he tried to rape the girl.

“I started screaming when the man tried to undress me to rape me,” Faustin, now 26, recalls. “He quickly put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming and decided to leave me alone.”

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50
Avatar photo

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.