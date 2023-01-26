A month and a half after announcing the extension and redesignation for Haitian Temporary Protection Status (TPS), those waiting to file the proper paperwork can do so as of Jan. 26, the Department of Homeland Security has announced.

The 60-day re-registration period for Haitians who have already received TPS extends through Mar. 27, 2023. All of those granted TPS, must re-register to maintain their benefits.

First-time TPS applicants as a result of a TPS redesignation — meaning those who have lived continuously in the U.S. since Nov. 6, 2022 and meet other specific criteria — can also apply through Aug. 3, 2024.

Officials encouraged re-registrants to not delay as that might impede their work documentation (EADs), resulting in gaps for the authorization of their employment.

This newest period for TPS begins Feb. 4, 2023, and remains in effect for 18 months, through Aug. 3, 2024.

Overview: The Federal Register notice for the newest TPS extension/redesignation for Haitians appeared January 26 making it official and providing necessary forms for those arriving in the U.S. before

