PORT-AU-PRINCE — Several cities awoke Thursday under high tension after at least six police officers were killed in Liancourt by armed bandits the previous night. Both uniformed and plainclothes law enforcement officers staged protests and stormed the official residence of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Among other things, they are calling for a change in management.

“Police keep on being murdered while nothing is done by the highest government authorities to put an end to it,” said Lionel Lazarre, general coordinator of the national union of Haitian police officers ( SYNAPOHA) in an interview with Haitian Times. “On January 20, at least 4 police officers lost their lives. Six days later, seven others were murdered and no concrete action is being taken to prevent it from happening again.”

Barricades of burning tires, cars parked across the road, heavy gunfire, police coming and going from place to place on motorcycles, police officers supported by the population mobilized in several neighborhoods as part of their protest movement.

