PORT-AU-PRINCE — In yet another sign of Haiti falling apart, seven police officers were killed near Saint-Marc during a confrontation on Jan. 25, allegedly by members of a gang called Baz Gran Grif, a police union member said. The late night killings come just days after the police union said bandits had killed eight police officers in Port-at-Prince, bringing the total to 15 in the span of 15 days.

The new figure outpaces the 54 officers the union said were killed in 2022. At least one officer is missing after a fatal ambush last week.

“So 15 police officers already killed means too many acts of assassination for the National Police,” said Lionel Lazare, a spokesperson for National Union of Haitian Police Officers (SYNAPOHA). “It's a loss for the union, for the police and for the families of the police.”

