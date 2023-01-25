A government consensus agreement is in place for the country’s future, the United Nations leader in Haiti said Jan. 24. This, against a backdrop of rising kidnappings, deaths and displacements in parts of Haiti, no elected government officials and a slew of sanctions against high-level Haitian politicians.

During an update to the Security Council Tuesday, Helen La Lime, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Haiti, detailed several closed-room diplomatic meetings that took place in late 2022, culminating in the new National Consensus Agreement announced Dec. 21. The agreement, signed by political figures, religious authorities, trade unions and private industry, according to La Lime, includes a calendar for installing an elected government for Haiti by February 2024. It also lists steps for fiscal reforms required to increase state taxes and restore public services.

“The agreement, whose adherents are growing every day is, indeed, the most promising sign to emerge from dialogue efforts until now,” said La Lime, who leads the mandate for the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

Overview: A National Consensus Agreement for Haiti, timeline to install an elected government by February 2024 and steps for fiscal reforms are among the outcomes of closed-room meetings the United Nations has supported since October 2022, BINUH's leader reported.

