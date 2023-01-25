PORT-AU-PRINCE — Nearly 30 magistrate judges were expelled from Haiti’s judicial system last week over their suspected links to corruption and for lacking moral integrity. Judge Garry Orélien, former prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse, and Jacques Lafontant, the government’s prosecutor for the Port-au-Prince area, are among the 30 judges whose judicial certifications were not renewed Jan. 16.

The loss of standing and consequent expulsion by the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSPJ), which oversees the magistrate matters in Haiti’s court system, is intended to restore the judicial system’s integrity in the public’s eyes. The decision cannot be appealed and the affected judges are now subject to prosecution.

