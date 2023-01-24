Advance parole

A permission that allows for travel back to the United States without applying for a visa. TPS and DACA recipients may apply for Advance Parole. The forms differ for each group to apply.

[See also DACA and TPS]



Arriving alien

A person applying for admission or attempting to come into the United States through any port of entry (i.e., land border, sea or air) and means of transport (i.e., on foot, by car or plane).



Asylum seeker or Asylee

A person who has arrived in a new country looking for protection as a result of persecution and human rights issues in their home country. They have yet to be legally recognized as a refugee and are waiting to receive a decision on their asylum claim. Seeking asylum is a human right, meaning everyone should be allowed to enter another country to seek asylum.

[See also Immigrant, Refugee and Migrant.]

Beneficiary

A beneficiary is an individual residing outside the United States who has a visa petition filed on their behalf, such as parole.



CPB One™ Application

A mobile app created as a single portal for C Border Patrol services. A series of guided questions on the app will help direct each type of user to the appropriate services based on their needs.

Currently, the app is available for land travelers to submit their information prior to their border crossing into the U.S. as well as numerous agricultural and business uses. Available on the Apple App Store or Google Play, updates are added on an ongoing basis.

Overview: The U.S. Immigration system is complex. This listing provides a primer for understanding the basic terms. It is no substitute for proper legal advice.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.