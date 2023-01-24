CAP-HAITIEN — For the first time, Haiti’s historic second city hosted the Port-au-Prince Jazz music festival, PAPJAZZ for short, bringing together local, national and international artists during the weekend of January 20-22. The event, moved from the capital due to ongoing violence, drew throngs of fans to a stage stationed at Carénage Boulevard. Throughout the weekend, local talents also showcased the country’s jazz, rara, konpa and other music formats. Here are some images.

Performers at the 16th PAP Jazz international music festival on Friday, January 20, 2023. Photo by Rejy Joseph Roc

Local band Jazzy Star perform at Gwog Barill in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, as part of the 16th PAP Jazz international music festival weekend Saturday, January 21, 2023. Photo by Rejy Roc

Performance by Phylissia Ross at the 16th PAP Jazz International Music Festival on Friday, January 20, 2023. Photo courtesy of PAPJAZZ

"Janb de bwa" performs during the 16th PAP Jazz International Music Festival on Friday, January 20, 2023. Photo courtesy of PAPJAZZ

Fans enjoy a performance during the 16th PAP Jazz international music festival weekend January 20-22, 2023, in Cap Haitien, Haiti. Photo courtesy of PAPJAZZ

Aaron Goldberg's performance at the 16th PAP Jazz International Music Festival on Friday, January 20, 2023. Photo courtesy of PAPJAZZc

Phylissia Ross perform at Alliance Francaise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, as part of the 16th PAP Jazz international music festival weekend Saturday, January 21, 2023. Photo courtesy of PAPJAZZ

Fans enjoy a performance during the 16th PAP Jazz international music festival weekend January 20-22, 2023, in Cap Haitien, Haiti.Photo courtesy of PAPJAZZ

Overview: The 16th edition of the PAP Jazz festival took place in Cap-Haitien, bringing together audiences from Port-au-Prince as well as artists from other countries to the historic city.

