PORT-AU-PRINCE — Singer Nicole Saint-Victor, a giant of Haitian classical music, died Jan. 21 after a long illness, friends of the family said on Radio Kiskeya. She was 86.

"Nicole Saint-Victor was a rare artist who marked the lives of many music lovers, notably with the Orchester Sainte Trinité during memorable concerts," wrote the Ministry of Culture on its Facebook page.

Saint-Victor was a generous and demanding teacher, the ministry’s statement said. One who transmitted her passion for music and singing to many younger Haitians.

