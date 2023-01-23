PORT-AU-PRINCE — At the Institut Montfort campus in Croix-des-Bouquets, the sprawling school that serves as Haiti’s largest institution for deaf and blind-deaf children, several nuns, staffers and deaf children are among 30 people stuck inside the compound.

For months now, turf wars between local gangs in the surrounding area have kept the group, who live on the campus, shut in.

No one is able to go out to even get food. The students and staff who board there are too afraid to leave and those living nearby are afraid to commute to the school.

Overview: Students at Institut Montfort, the largest school for the deaf and deaf-blind children in Haiti, are among thousands of schoolchildren that insecurity has robbed of an education. The government and police have yet to respond.

