A new refugee sponsorship program the United States announced Jan. 19 is raising questions for thousands of Haitians and potential financial supporters who are in the process of filing Form 134A launched two weeks ago.

The latest immigration program, called the Welcome Corps, aims to recruit 10,000 Americans to sponsor at least 5,000 refugees in 2023. The first phase of the program applies to people whom the U.S. has already approved as refugees.

Welcome Corps is not available to regular Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, Afghans or Ukrainians seeking entry to the U.S. because these groups have their own humanitarian parole process, immigration lawyers and experts said. Therefore, they urge Haitians to continue with the parole process that the Biden Administration rolled out Jan. 6.

