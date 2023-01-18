PORT-AU-PRINCE — Olympique Lyonnais, one of the best women’s football clubs in the world, announced Jan. 16 it is signing a 3-year contract with Haiti’s own Melchie Daëlle Dumornay aka “Corventina.”

Dumornay will join the team as of July 1, club officials said.

“It has always been my dream to wear the Olympique Lyonnais jersey,” Dumornay said during a news conference. “I know this club can allow me to progress and win trophies.”

“I can’t wait to play here and to evolve, alongside Wendie Renard in particular,” added the player.

Courted since 2022 by several other giants of women’s football – such as the United Kingdom’s Chelsea and Manchester United and certain American teams – Dumornay said yes to Olympique Lyonnais, signing on until June 2026.

“Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to be able to count on Melchie Dumornay very soon, convinced by the project and the many ambitions of the club,” Lyonnais club officials said.

The former star of AS Tigresses in Haiti, Corventina joined the first division of the French women’s championship (D1 Arkema) with Stade de Reims in 2021. In 28 matches, she has scored 15 goals in all competitions.

In November 2022, Corventina, 19, signed on with Adidas.

Her accolades include being selected in the Top 100 of the best players in the world by The Guardian and elected best player in Division 1 Arkema, both in December 2022. She was also selected best young player in the women’s championship of CONCACAF in July 2022.