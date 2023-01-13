For more about the 2010 Haiti Earthquake, read The Haitian Times 10th year anniversary coverage and infographic showing the impact of the disaster in numbers.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — At 4:53 p.m., all radio stations went silent, observing a moment for those who perished 13 years ago when a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti.

Over in the National Palace, Haitian government officials laid a wreath to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the catastrophe that caused the death of more than 300,000 people.

