MIAMI — Groups of Haitians in South Florida organized several events Jan. 12 to remember the 2010 Haiti Earthquake that killed more than 300,000 around the Haitian capital. Here are some photos.



For more about the 2010 Haiti Earthquake, read The Haitian Times 10th year anniversary special coverage and view this infographic showing the toll of the disaster in numbers.

Haitian elected officials – North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme, Florida House Representative Marie Woodson, Florida House Representatie Dotie Joseph, Miami Gardens City Council Member Linda Julien and others hold the Haitian flag in a procession from the Toussaint Statue to the Little Haiti Cultural Center on Jan. 12, 2023, in remembrance of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

While walking in remembrance of the 2010 earthquake, a woman wipes away a tear. (Ashley Miznazi/The Haitian Times)

A group walks in a procession organized by Family Action Network (FANM) to remember the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Myrrho C Valcin holds her grandsons shoulders as she listens to the commemorative ceremony at Miramar Civil Plaza honoring the victims of the 2010 Haiti Earthquake. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, greets Haitian-American elected officials Marleine Bastien and Marie Woodson during the commemoration event at the Toussaint Statue for the Haiti earthquake. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Frandzy Bernadin waves flag at the front of the line of Haitians walking in solidarity of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. The group makes it to the cultural center. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Lesly Clervil walks in remembrance of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. He lost his mom, two aunts, and three nephews and nieces. "One after one I buried them with my brother," Clervil said. "I should be able to be at their gravesites today." (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Monsigneur Jean Fritz Bazin leads prayer and moment of silence at 4:53 PM, the same time of the earthquake in Haiti in 2010. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Group of elected leaders stand in front of the Toussaint statue in Little Haiti sharing stories of the 2010 earthquake, and acknowledging today Haiti is in just of dire of a situation. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Wreath dedicated to the lives lost in the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Mayor of Miramar Wayne M. Messam unveils wreath dedicated to the lives lost in the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Marie Woodson holds the program for the commemorative ceremony of the lives lost in the 2010 Haiti earthquake at the City Hall Plaza in Miramar on Jan. 12. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Group bows their heads in prayer during a moment of silence for the victims of the Haiti earthquake at the Miramar City Plaza on Jan. 12. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Arlande Antoine bows her head in prayer during a moment of silence for the victims of the Haiti earthquake at the Miramar City Plaza on Jan. 12. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)

Porsha Estimé sings "Rise up" by Andrea Day at the Little Haiti Cultural Center on the anniversary of the 2010 Haiti earthquake on Jan. 12. (Ashley Miznazi)

Candles lit at the Little Haiti Cultural Center on the anniversary of the 2010 Haiti earthquake on Jan. 12. (Ashley Miznazi)

