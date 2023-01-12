MIAMI — Two advocacy organizations are partnering to connect Haitians seeking to enter the United States with financial sponsors based in America able to help through the Biden Administration’s new parole process. The Haitian Bridge Alliance and Welcome.US made the announcement Wednesday, six days after Biden announced the process now available to Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

Taisha Saintil, a Haitian Bridge Alliance spokesperson, said the organization will facilitate the process for sponsors and help locate Haitian beneficiaries. An application for beneficiaries is being developed.

“The main goal is to have a bank of people that are mobilized and are ready to go with all of their information and who they want to sponsor if they have a preference,” Saintil said. “We're all hopeful that this is going to really help the community especially for those who don't have sponsors already.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.