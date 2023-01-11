PORT-AU-PRINCE — For the first time since Haiti embarked upon its democratic experiment in 1987, the country finds itself with not a single elected official as it veers into unknown constitutional territory. On Monday, Senate President Joseph Lambert’s term expired, making him and nine other senators the last elected officials in the country.

"We are today very far from the democratic question in Haiti," said Romulus Jules, a lawyer and human rights advocate. "We are in chaos with the country, deprived of more than 500 elected officials ranging from the post of president to the posts of the ASECS."

