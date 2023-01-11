PORT-AU-PRINCE — Four people, including two police officers, were shot and killed by unidentified individuals on the afternoon of January 10, 2023 in the Carrefour Feuille neighborhood.

The officers, Denis Dampsey and Jean Daddy Previlus, police officers killed in the line duty so far in 2023, according to the police union.

"The National Police of Haiti continues to count casualties in its ranks," said Lionel Lazare, communications manager of the National Union of Haitian Police Officers (SYNAPOHA).

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.