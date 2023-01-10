MIAMI — Humanitarian parole should not come as a tradeoff to asking for asylum at the border, Haitian Bridge Alliance and other advocacy groups said at a press conference Friday, just ahead of President Joe Biden’s weekend trip to the border and Mexico.

Biden's new plan states 30,000 Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans can apply for humanitarian parole each month from their home country but those who arrive at the border will be automatically expelled.

Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, raised concerns about phone and internet requirements, passport requirements, plane ticket payment and lack of Creole among the CBP One app languages.

