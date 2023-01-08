President of the Senate Joseph Lambert was shot on Jan. 8, 2023 in Port-au-Prince. Photo via Joseph Lambert's Twitter account

Joseph Lambert, the president of Haiti’s Senate, was struck in the face by shards of glass when armed bandits shot at his vehicle on Sunday, shattering the windows, according to local media.

Initial reports after the attack said Lambert had been shot, but Donald Justin, adjunct general secretary of the Senate's administrative affairs, have since told Juno 7 otherwise.

Lambert was transported to the hospital, according to Juno7, where he underwent surgery in the eye.

