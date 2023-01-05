With $6 million available for the Little Haiti community, the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust says it’s focusing on getting the money into the hands of first-time homebuyers, small businesses and others looking to renovate or build in the new year.

“We will gladly revisit and accept any proposals that may have fallen through the cracks,” said Dufirstson Julio “DJ” Neree, the organization’s newly-appointed interim executive director.

“We are eager, we're excited about engaging existing residents, engaging new residents, engaging people who are living in Haiti that may want to take advantage of this, of this renaissance that's happening in the community,” Neree, a business lawyer, said.

