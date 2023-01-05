Pastor Amel Lafleur was summoned to court for "public contempt of decency and disturbance of social order," in January. Photo via Amel Lafleur's Facebook page

Pastor Amel Lafleur has been banned from traveling out of Haiti after missing a court summons over the alleged sex abuse live-streamed from his church during a December service, according to media reports.

Lafleur’s court appearance was rescheduled for Jan. 9, Port-au-Prince Judicial Commissioner Jacques Lafontant told the media outside the courthouse on Jan. 4, according to Gazette Haiti.

Lafleur appears to have ties to relatives in the United States and travels there. His daughter, whom The Haitian Times is not identifying because she may be decanted a sex crime victim, reportedly was born in the U.S.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.