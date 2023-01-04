MIAMI—When artist Didier William was six years old, his parents sold most their belongings and spent the $7,000 in earnings to leave their home in Port-au-Prince for America. As a child growing up in North Miami, William often asked his parents about Haiti. In response, they shrugged his questions off by saying “nou kite tout sa dèyè” — Creole for “we’ve left that all behind.”

“Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè” is the title of William’s largest art exhibit, which is staged at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami until April 16 in the neighborhood where he grew up.

“I think embedded in that title is the kind of irony of that statement, which is that you actually can't leave it behind,” William said. “It stays with you. It’s the very fabric of what it means to be an immigrant … the kind of enmeshed relationship we have with the culture that we left and that is the United States.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.