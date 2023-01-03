Pastor Amel Lafleur was summoned to court for "public contempt of decency and disturbance of social order," in January. Photo via Amel Lafleur's Facebook page

CAP-HAITIEN — A prominent pastor in Port-au-Prince was summoned to court after making a woman he identified as his daughter sit on his lap to show a sexual position during a live streamed church service in December.

The pastor, Amel Lafleur, also kissed the woman on the lips, smacked her buttocks and touched her breast during the service at the Church of God of the Narrow Door of Delmas 33.

"You see, when this beautiful lady is in the United States — those two titties — I ask her how my titties are doing," Lafleur told the church. "She said daddy, they're good, they miss you."

Overview: Pastor Amel Lafleur was invited to court for kissing, inappropriately touching his daughter and showing a sex position with her during service.

