The Haitian Times’ “Year in Photos” showcases many of our favorite images from the Haitian diaspora. We intentionally avoided some of the more gruesome and harrowing images that came out of Haiti this year and instead decided to focus on snapshots from our communities that, while they may not be salacious and shocking, are nonetheless worth highlighting.

From vibrant cultural events to heartwarming moments with loved ones, these images capture the resilience and joy that characterizes Haitian people. Through these images, we hope to showcase the beauty and strength of the Haitian community and remind our readers of the many positive aspects of this dynamic and diverse group of people.

In January, a group gathered in Prospect Park to remember the victims of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on the 12th anniversary of the disaster. The annual candlelight vigil sought to honor the lives lost, which were estimated to be between 250,000 and 316,000, when the earth shook in Port-au-Prince. As part of the memorial, participants observed a moment of silence at 4:53 pm, the time the earth shook.



A snapshot of a commercial mango facility in Port-au-Prince, where mangoes are eventually packed into boxes, placed on pallets and shipped to Miami. March 2022.

Construction workers in Cap Haitian connected planks with nails on March 30, 2022. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

Eddy Lubin, a ISPAN chargé de mission, stands at the entrance of his home on March 24, 2022 in Cap Haitian. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times.

Andréluc Ocville, a Cayes-Jacmel resident who has been repairing potholes on his own. Photo by Jean-Luc Saint-Fleur for The Haitian Times

Haitian Flag Day 2022 celebration in Little Haiti, Brooklyn, held Sunday,May 22, 2022. Photo by Leonardo March.

A little girl spraying a flower on a garbage can. For World Environment Day on June 5, PouBèl Ayiti gathered residents to pick up trash in Cap-Haitien, put garbage cans in the streets, recycle and held a decoration competition. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

A young girl lights candles set out for Mikaben in front of the Little Haiti Memorial Living Wall. Photo by Ashley Miznazi for The Haitian Times. October 2022.

Joseph Farine puts his voting sticker on outside of the Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church where he cast his ballot. Voters headed to the polls to cast ballots for Haitians in local, statewide and federal races in the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8, 2022. (Haitian Times/Ashley Miznazi)

Portrait of Alphonse Piard on Dec. 14, 2022 with fanals he crafted. (Ashley Miznazi/ The Haitian Times)