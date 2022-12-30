The Haitian Times’ “Year in Photos” showcases many of our favorite images from the Haitian diaspora. We intentionally avoided some of the more gruesome and harrowing images that came out of Haiti this year and instead decided to focus on snapshots from our communities that, while they may not be salacious and shocking, are nonetheless worth highlighting.
From vibrant cultural events to heartwarming moments with loved ones, these images capture the resilience and joy that characterizes Haitian people. Through these images, we hope to showcase the beauty and strength of the Haitian community and remind our readers of the many positive aspects of this dynamic and diverse group of people.