NEW YORK — When Jack DeHovitz turned on the TV on Jan. 13, 2010, he was shocked to see the footage of the earthquake that had devastated Port-au-Prince, a city where he had visited frequently.

He was also shocked to see his former colleague, Marie-Marcelle Deschamps, front-and-center with the interviewer, speaking about how she planned to help people impacted by the disaster.

“She takes on whatever challenges emerge in Haiti,” says DeHovitz, a professor of medicine at SUNY Downstate Health Science University. “I’ll never forget when I saw her on NBC News, providing real leadership in terms of responding to that earthquake.”

Overview: With cholera experiencing a resurgence in Haiti, Deschamps stays at the forefront of working to help the population on a grassroots level.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.