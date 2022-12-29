NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Honoree Dr. Marie-Marcelle Deschamps (4th L) and guests attend Haitian Global Health Alliance Benefits Young Women and Girls In Haiti at Christopher Peacock Gallery on November 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haitian Global Health Alliance in Support of GHESKIO)

NEW YORK — When Jack DeHovitz turned on the TV on Jan. 13, 2010,  he was shocked to see the footage of the earthquake that had devastated Port-au-Prince, a city where he had visited frequently.

He was also shocked to see his former colleague, Marie-Marcelle Deschamps, front-and-center with the interviewer, speaking about how she planned to help people impacted by the disaster.

“She takes on whatever challenges emerge in Haiti,” says DeHovitz, a professor of medicine at SUNY Downstate Health Science University. “I’ll never forget when I saw her on NBC News, providing real leadership in terms of responding to that earthquake.”

Overview:

With cholera experiencing a resurgence in Haiti, Deschamps stays at the forefront of working to help the population on a grassroots level.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you. 

Join now or renew to get:
— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports 
— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)
— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields
— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture 
— Membership merch, perks and special invitations 

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.

Larisa is a reporter for The Haitian Times covering politics, elections and education primarily. A graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, she has interned at CNBC and the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network. She is also a recipient of a 2021 DBEI Fellowship by Investigative Reporters & Editors. Larisa can be reached by email at larisa@haitiantimes.com or on Twitter @larisakarr.