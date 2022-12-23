CAP-HAITIEN — As she stood at the foot of Sans-Souci Palace, the world-renowned fortress built by Roi Christophe 209 years ago, a nervous Nehemie Nicolas told herself to breathe. In and out. Then, she took the first step on the 209-year-old stone-paved courtyard in Milot, a northern commune about X miles from Cap-Haitien.

As if in slow motion, Nicolas moved toward the archway, all eyes were on her. When Nicolas, 28, reached the middle of the aisle, the sun’s rays beamed right down on her. She looked forward then toward her groom, Garvenchy. His eyes were welled with tears.

The decision to start off their marriage at the historical site had been right.

Overview: Haitians in the diaspora and in Haiti have begun hosting events in Haiti’s historical monuments, drawing ire from some who find the practice disrespectful.

